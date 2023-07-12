FM and UNSG discuss appointment of special envoy for Cyprus

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos held a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday in New York, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

The discussions primarily focused on the appointment of a special envoy and the subsequent steps to be taken.

During the meeting, Kombos and Guterres expressed their views on the recent developments at the NATO summit in Vilnius and the forthcoming meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Kombos stated, “I had a highly constructive meeting with the Secretary-General, reflecting our strong determination to resume negotiations from where they left off in Crans Montana. Our objective is to engage in substantive discussions that will lead to a resolution of the Cyprus problem and the reunification of our country.”

The Foreign Minister also highlighted Cyprus’ proposal for the European Union to play a more constructive role in the Cyprus talks under the auspices of the United Nations.

“In our discussions with the Secretary-General, we explored his ideas and thoughts regarding the next steps, particularly regarding the appointment of an envoy in the near future. From our perspective, the message was clear: we are prepared for the next phase,” Kombos added.

When asked if there were any specific names being considered for the envoy position, the Minister clarified that they had not yet reached the stage of discussing individuals.

Regarding the involvement of the European Union, Kombos stated, “The Secretary-General acknowledges the potential benefits of establishing a Euro-Turkish dimension, which could provide incentives for the other side to return to the negotiation table.”

In response to a question about the Vilnius developments and the upcoming meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan, Kombos confirmed that there had been discussions about the agenda and participants involved. However, he did not specify whether the Cyprus issue would be on the agenda.

“The meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan will assist us in taking the next steps,” the Foreign Minister emphasised.

Prior to meeting with Secretary-General Guterres, Minister Kombos held separate meetings with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, to discuss the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and its role.

Additionally, he had a meeting with Rosemary Di Carlo, the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.