Flow of children to on-call clinics

In nine months and 512 hours of operation, the on-call clinics of the GESY served 7,452 patients, of which 57.3%, i.e. 4,269, were children.

“The numbers speak for themselves and indicate the need to increase the on-call clinics”, the organized patients claim.

On Monday 8 May, they are going to meet with the President of the Republic and are going to request an extension of both the opening hours of the clinics and of the days on which the on-call clinics will serve patients.

According to data from the Health Insurance Agency, from the day they started operating, i.e. July 9, 2022, until April 23, 2023, the on-call clinics received a total of 8,300 calls from citizens who needed help.

Of these, 758 did not result in patients being treated in the outpatient clinics, as they either involved patients with coronavirus, who were served by telephone, or they involved serious emergencies, which were referred to the ER Department, or they involved non-emergencies and patients were referred to their personal physicians.

On average, from their opening until 4 April, 120 children, and 92 adults visited the on-call clinics every weekend.