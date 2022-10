Due to weather conditions, there have been landslides of soil and rocks as well as surface ponding at several points on the roads.

Drivers should be careful due to landslides in the following rods:

Kambou-Kykkou

Kykkou-Pedoula

Pedoula-Platron

Pedoula-Kakopetrias

Okronta-Kambou

Kambou-Kato Pyrgou

Limassol District:

Platron-Trooditissas

Platron-toward Myllomeri falls

Police advise drivers to be particularly careful.