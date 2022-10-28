Flood defence work in Limassol passes first test during recent rainfall

NewsLocalFlood defence work in Limassol passes first test during recent rainfall

The flood defence work that has been recently completed in Limassol has so far been effective since the recent strong rainfall did not cause flooding problems in the town as had been the case in the past.

This was reported during a meeting on Thursday with the participation of the six Limassol municipalities.

Kostas Yiallouros, President of the Health and Environment Committee of the Limassol Municipality, referred to the new work that has been in progress for some time now and expressed the view that when the million-euro flood defence projects are completed, 50% of the rainwater will be absorbed.

Taste

