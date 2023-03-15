Flights to and from Cyprus to be affected by Greek general strike

Around 3,000 passengers travelling to and from Cyprus will be affected by a general strike in Greece over the deadly train crash in Tembi.

Hermes Airports spokesperson Pieris Panayi told philenews that as of Wednesday afternoon, 13 flights arriving at Larnaca airport and 13 flights departing from Larnaca have been cancelled due to the strike.

Also, four flights departing from and arriving at Paphos airport have been cancelled.

Panayi said that a total of five companies have been affected (Aegean, Cyprus Airways, Olympic Air, Sky Express).

All passengers on the affected flights have been notified, Panayi noted.

The general strike in Greece, called by the country’s largest private and public sector unions, is the latest in a series of protests against the conservative government and a political system which has repeatedly ignored calls by unions over safety measures.

All flights will be halted between 12:01 a.m. and midnight local time (1001 GMT – 2200 GMT) on March 16 and only overflights, emergency and search-and-rescue flights will take place, an official at the civil aviation authority told Reuters.

Aegean Airlines AGNr.AT and Olympic Air said they were forced to cancel all domestic and international flights on the day. Hundreds of flights are expected to be affected across the country’s approximately 40 airports.

