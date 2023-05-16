NewsLocalFlight diverted back to Larnaca after passenger dies aboard

Flight diverted back to Larnaca after passenger dies aboard

Larnaca Airport
Larnaca Airport

A Cyprus Airways flight to Athens was diverted back to Larnaca after a passenger passed away aboard on Monday, May 15.

According to philenews, a 50-year-old man who was travelling alone, passed out during the flight after the plane had taken off.

The pilot diverted the plane back to Larnaca, however medical personnel on the ground did not manage to resuscitate the man.

The 50-year-old was transferred to Larnaca General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The rest of the passengers on the flight stayed in a hotel overnight and are expected to depart for Athens today.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
