Flags fly half-mast at parliament building for Cypriots who perished in Turkey quake

The flags at the House of Representatives fly at half-mast as a sign of mourning for the Turkish Cypriots who died during the earthquakes in Turkey.

According to a House press release, the President and the members of the parliament express their great sadness “over the death of our Turkish Cypriot compatriots during the recent disastrous earthquakes.”

Moreover they express their shock and great pain for the unexpected loss of the children, parents and teachers and the unbearable pain of their relatives.

“As a sign of mourning the flags of the House of Representatives fly at half-mast. On behalf of all the members of the parliament we express sincere condolences to our Turkish Cypriot compatriots,” the press release concluded.