Five presidential elections hopefuls want televised debates, but front runner not so keen

Five February 2023 presidential elections candidates want televised debates to go ahead but the one that polls show to be the front runner seems to be reluctant to get so exposed.

A joint statement on the hot issue of debates was issued on Thursday by Averof Neophytou, Andreas Mavroyiannis, Achilleas Demetriades, Marios Eliades and Giorgos Kolocasides.

Absent is former foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides – the apparent front runner for the moment – along with Neo Kyma’s Constantinos Christofides, the former rector of the University of Cyprus.

Christofides later on Thursday issued an announcement saying he had agreed and would back the initiative.

The joint statement by the five said such debates would give Cypriot voters the opportunity to hear candidates for the elections set out and defend their positions on all important issues.

Representatives of the five campaign teams met on Wednesday in the first, informal meeting on the issue. They have agreed to continue their constructive dialogue.