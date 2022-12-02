Five people first follow and attack 24-year-old man, then cause car accident

A 24-year-old man was injured on Thursday night after being attacked by five unknown people who were following him in their car near Mackenzie, Larnaca.

He was treated in hospital for minor injuries and discharged, police also said on Friday.

The incident was reported by the victim’s mother who contacted the police.

Sources the man was being followed along the Tasos Mitsopoulos avenue at around 8:20pm by a car.

The 24-year-old then changed street but was attacked soon by the five people who then fled the scene by driving up a one-way street.

This led to a light crash into an oncoming car with the five attackers then abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Police investigations are ongoing.