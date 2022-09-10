NewsLocalFive people arrested for trafficking migrants

Five people arrested for trafficking migrants

The Police arrested five persons for trafficking of illegal migrants after the arrival yesterday afternoon of a vessel in the district of Famagusta. Nine illegal migrants were on the specific boat and another 17 were on a boat that arrived in Larnaca.

During investigations, there were testimonies against three persons in Larnaca and two in Famagusta. All five have been arrested, while the illegal migrants have been transferred to the Pournara Reception Center.

Members of the Larnaca and Famagusta CID continue the investigations.

 

