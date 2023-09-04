Five Israelis in custody for alleged Ayia Napa gang rape of UK woman

Five Israeli tourists, including two 20-year-olds and three 19-year-olds, were ordered in custody for eight days on Monday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a woman, 20, from the UK in Ayia Napa.

The young woman reported that a group of Israelis sexually assaulted her yesterday afternoon in a hotel room in Ayia Napa. Following her complaint, members of the Ammochostos District Police proceeded to arrest the five Israelis, who have since been taken into custody.

Within the day, both the victim and the five suspects will undergo examinations by a forensic doctor.

Notably, this incident marks the second high-profile case of a reported gang rape in Ayia Napa, as a 19-year-old British woman had previously alleged in the summer of 2019 that 12 Israeli nationals sexually assaulted her.

This case garnered extensive international media attention when, in January 2020, the woman was sentenced to four months in prison with a suspended sentence for false allegations. However, in January 2022, the Supreme Court acquitted the young woman on appeal, who claimed she had withdrawn her complaint “under pressure and at the suggestion of the Cypriot Police.”

