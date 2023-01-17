Supreme Court orders release of five financial fraud suspects US wanted their extradition

Five people arrested in Cyprus and detained for some 20 months in connection with an internet financial fraud and an extradition request by US authorities on Monday were released from prison following an unprecedented decision by the Supreme Court.

In a 38-page verdict, Supreme Court judge Haris Malaktos overturned the ruling on October 26, 2022 by the Paphos District Court to extradite the five individuals to the US, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court’s ruling was preceded by the legal arguments of their defense lawyer over the right to petition for a writ of habeas corpus declaring their detention unlawful.

Thus, instead of being returned to prison pending their extradition to the United States, they were immediately released.

The five persons, aged 25, 39, 51, 60 and 63, were arrested in Paphos as part of a coordinated operation by members of the Police at the request of the US which wanted their extradition.

They are accused by US law enforcement authorities of involvement in a scheme that resulted in the embezzlement of €6 million from would-be investors.

The name of billionaire businessman George Soros had also been implicated in the case.

That is, the alleged fraudster had falsely used the name of business entities owned by the well-known multi-millionaire to attract potential victim-investors.