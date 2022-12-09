NewsLocalFive deaths, 3,854 new COVID-19 infections this week

Five deaths, 3,854 new COVID-19 infections this week

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πρόγραμμα ελέγχου με τη μέθοδο rapid test αντιγόνου Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Δειγματοληψία πολιτών με τη μέθοδο της ταχείας ανίχνευσης αντιγόνου COVID-19. // Health Ministry - Antigen rapid test program Lefkosia, Cyprus Citizens’ testing using the COVID-19 rapid antigen detection method.

The Health Ministry on Friday said five COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus, in the past week (November 2 – 8), while new infections totalled 3,854 out of 70,518 tests.

The positivity rate stood at 5.47%, the Ministry said.

The deaths concern four men and one woman, aged 64, 75, 92, 93 and 94.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,242, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 622,102.

Furthermore, the number of patients currently treated in hospitals for COVID-19 stands at 94, of whom 11 are in serious condition.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Pandemic prevention workers in Beijing
Next article
World Cup CEO says “death is natural part of life” in response to worker’s death (VIDEO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros