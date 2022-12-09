Five deaths, 3,854 new COVID-19 infections this week

The Health Ministry on Friday said five COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus, in the past week (November 2 – 8), while new infections totalled 3,854 out of 70,518 tests.

The positivity rate stood at 5.47%, the Ministry said.

The deaths concern four men and one woman, aged 64, 75, 92, 93 and 94.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,242, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 622,102.

Furthermore, the number of patients currently treated in hospitals for COVID-19 stands at 94, of whom 11 are in serious condition.