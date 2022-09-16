Covid-19: five deaths, 2,482 new infections this week

The Health Ministry on Friday said five Covid-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus this past week (September 9 – September 15) while new infections totalled 2,482 out of 61,364 tests.
The positivity rate stood at 4.04%, the Ministry said.
Specifically, the five new deaths concern the following:
- Man, aged 78, who passed away on 09/09/2022
- Woman, aged 86, who passed away on 10/09/2022
- Man, aged 94, who passed away on 13/09/2022
- Woman, aged 94, who passed away on 14/09/2022
- Man, aged 91, who passed away on 15/09/2022
The total number of Covid deaths has now risen to 1,178.
At the same time, 47 coronavirus patients are currently being treated at state hospitals, five in serious condition, with one still intubated.
Moreover, three patients have ceased being infectious but continue to be intubated in the Intensive Care Unit.