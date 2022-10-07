Five deaths, 2,789 new COVID-19 infections this week

NewsLocalFive deaths, 2,789 new COVID-19 infections this week

File Photo: Woman Receives A Dose Of The Covid 19 Vaccine At A Vaccination Center In Zagreb
The Health Ministry on Friday said five COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in Cyprus this past week (September 30 – October 6) while new infections totalled 2,789 out of 68,015 tests.

The positivity rate stood at 4.1%, the Ministry said.

The five deaths concern three men and two women, all aged 80 and over.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 1,187, with the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounting to 590.783.

Furthermore, the number of patients treated in hospitals stands at 44 patients, of whom four are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, two patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated due to COVID in an Intensive Care Unit.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
