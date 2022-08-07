NewsLocalFive arrests for undeclared work in Agia Napa

Five arrests for undeclared work in Agia Napa

The Police in the district of Famagusta are investigating four new cases of illegal employment.

During the previous night, members of the Police, who were patrolling the streets and checking establishments in Agia Napa, spotted five third-country residents working without the relevant permit in four nightclubs of the area.

Five people have been arrested and led to the Agia Napa Police Station. They were accused in writing and were released.

Members of the Agia Napa Police Station continue the investigations.

