First vaccines for monkeypox expected in Cyprus by the end of August

The arrival of the first vaccines for monkeypox are expected around the end of August in Cyprus, the Communication Advisor of the Ministry of Health, Konstantinos Athanasiou,said, adding that there is a delay by the company producing them.

Mr. Athanasiou said that after WHO declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, the arrival of vaccines takes place on the basis of each country’s epidemiological situation.

It is reminded that Cyprus was expecting 1,400 vaccines last Monday, however, due to the emergency declared by WHO, other countries took priority since they recorded an important number of infections.

So far no confirmed case of monkeypox has been recorded in Cyprus.

