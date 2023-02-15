NewsLocalFirst shipment with humanitarian aid en route to Turkey, says UNFICYP

First shipment with humanitarian aid en route to Turkey, says UNFICYP

Aftermath Of The Deadly Earthquake In Kahramanmaras
Aftermath Of The Deadly Earthquake In Kahramanmaras

The first truck containing humanitarian aid donated by the people of Cyprus is en route to Turkey, Major Gavin Randell of UNFICYP said.

According to a UNFICYP post on Facebook, the truck is being delivered with assistance from Turkish Cypriot relief efforts.

“Over the last few days, we have been open for donations, we have taken supplies from local people and local organizations and today we are loading them to the trucks for onward transport to Türkiye. In total, we have taken more than 100 boxes of supplies, half of those are blankets, and about one quarter of those are cloths and the rest is food. These things are really important and critical supplies which are needed the most,” Randell said.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
