First Japanese Sakura blossoms in Kampos (PHOTOS)

The Sakura trees in Kampos village have blossomed again this year, the Embassy of Japan announced.

Recently, 21 saplings were added to Kampos Sakura Park, bringing the total number of Sakura trees to 45.

“While the trees are still in their sapling stage, we hope that they will soon grow tall and strong to offer spectacular views on par with those in Japan,” the Embassy said.

Sakura, or cherry blossom, is an iconic symbol of Japan, representing the transience of life and the beauty of nature. It is a tradition in Japan to go out and enjoy full-bloomed sakura trees.

Today, millions of people from all over the world travel to Japan every year to witness this spectacular event.

The Embassy of Japan in Cyprus, with the support of Kampos village, created the Sakura Park in 2022 and completed the two-year project this year with the plantation of the additional saplings.

The sakura blossoms are expected to be at their peak the following week (starting April 10).

This year’s trees were donated by the Embassy of Japan, MUFG Investor Services, and Furuno Cyprus Ltd.

Individuals interested in supporting the project can adopt a tree for a year.

For more information on the tree adoption, contact Kampos Community Council at 22 942 450 or the secretary of the council, Ms Foula Papadopoulou, at 99 492 400.

(Pictures of the blooms, courtesy of Kampos Community Council)