NewsLocalFirst round of presidential elections unlikely to produce clear winner

First round of presidential elections unlikely to produce clear winner

Cyprus Presidential Candidates Andreas Mavroyiannis, Nikos Christodoulides And Averof Neophytou Attend A Televised Debate In Nicosia
Cyprus Presidential Candidates Andreas Mavroyiannis, Nikos Christodoulides And Averof Neophytou Attend A Televised Debate In Nicosia

Cypriots vote on Sunday in a presidential election which has split the political right and is unlikely to produce a clear winner, setting the stage for a runoff on Feb. 12.

Among a record 14 candidates, the race for the top job comes down to three hopefuls who were close aides of incumbent right-wing President Nicos Anastasiades, but are now bitter rivals.

The winner will need to resurrect moribund peace talks with estranged Turkish Cypriots, tackle spikes in irregular migration, and repair an image tarnished by a cash-for-passports scandal championed by the outgoing government before ditching it in 2020.

“Its been a very long pre-election period and I believe the real issues have been ignored… It’s like they took a time-out for almost one-and-a-half years,” said political analyst Andromachi Sophocleous.

Issues as diverse as breaking a deadlock in peace talks to the urgent need to upgrade the island’s power grid – regulators have warned it is potentially unstable from the volume of renewables going into the system – have to be addressed, she said.

Sunday’s vote pits Nikos Christodoulides, a former foreign minister in the administration who quit to mount a presidency bid, against the leader of his own political faction, Averof Neophytou, head of the governing right-wing Democratic Rally party (DISY).

Supporters Hang A Banner Of Cyprus Presidential Candidate Nikos Christodoulides During A Pre Election Rally In Nicosia
Supporters Hang A Banner Of Cyprus Presidential Candidate Nikos Christodoulides During A Pre Election Rally In Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou.

Diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, the third candidate backed by opposition left-wing AKEL, was the government’s chief negotiator in reunification talks with Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus Independent Candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis Looks On During A Pre Election Rally In Nicosia
Cyprus Independent Candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis Looks On During A Pre Election Rally In Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou.

Opinion polls say Christodoulides, 49, will sail through to the second round, leaving Neophytou and Mavroyiannis battling it out for second place on Feb. 12. Christodoulides is supported by roughly a third of DISY voters and has backing from centrist parties which are hardliners in reunification talks.

A Motorcyclist Rides Past A Billboard Of Cypriot Presidential Candidate Averof Neophytou In Nicosia
A Motorcyclist Rides Past A Billboard Of Cypriot Presidential Candidate Averof Neophytou In Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou.

Anastasiades has reached the statutory limit of two consecutive terms and cannot seek re-election. Under his watch, Cyprus gave passports to thousands of rich foreigners in a system critics said was fundamentally flawed.

The programme was discontinued following repeated foreign media reports that beneficiaries included not only bona fide investors, but fraudsters and fugitives from justice.

(Reuters/Pictures by Yiannis Kourtoglou)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say
Next article
Israel hits Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets, days after U.S. call for calm

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros