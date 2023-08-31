First phase of Nicosia outer ring road set for completion by first half of 2024

Construction for the first phase of the Nicosia outer ring road is on track to wrap up by the first half of 2024, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Works, Alexis Vafeades told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

According to Vafeades, this phase spans the distance between the Lakatamia Industrial Zone and the Dali Industrial Zone, addressing traffic congestion points within the city.

Vafeades outlined that the project, which started in 2020, is structured across three distinct phases, each aimed at enhancing the city’s transportation infrastructure.

Turning attention to the Stavros area interchange in Nicosia, a pivotal solution designed to alleviate traffic bottlenecks at the city entrance, Vafeades noted that the project’s tender, study, and construction phases are scheduled to reach completion by the conclusion of 2023.

Moreover, the Minister announced plans for the commencement of construction on Alexandroupoleos Avenue in Strovolos in 2024, a two-year undertaking intended to further improve traffic flow.

The ongoing construction of the Nicosia-Palechori-Agros highway, with a budget of 60 million euros, was inaugurated in May 2023 and is predicted to last approximately three and a half years.

Buses to reduce traffic

Moreover, in an effort to immediately address traffic issues, a dedicated bus lane will be operational from the Strovolos industrial area’s traffic interchange to the signal-controlled junction of Limassol and Athalassa Avenues (Kalispera traffic lights) starting this Monday. This innovative lane aims to provide smoother transportation routes, connecting key locations like the GSP Stadium with Solomos Square while facilitating swift and complimentary travel for employees.

Minister Vafeades additionally disclosed ongoing efforts to introduce a “door-to-door” system. He revealed that, initially, this year’s focus will centre on implementing this system for primary schools and kindergartens within the Strovolos area, streamlining transportation for young students.