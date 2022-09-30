First municipal organic vegetable garden established in Paphos

The opening of the first municipal organic vegetable garden took place on Thursday in Paphos.

The garden is a 1600 square metres space which includes olive groves, fruit trees, a botanic garden, and a greenhouse where vegetables are cultivated. It has been created to inform and educate children about organic cultivation and it will be accessible to the town’s schools for students’ visits.

During the opening ceremony, Paphos Mayor Phedon Phedonos stressed the importance that the Municipality of Paphos attributes to this project, which “not only offers a natural environment but at the same time raises awareness about the importance of organic cultivation.”

On his part, Eric Shukuroglu, CEO of the Premiere Skukuroglu Company that funded the project, thanked the municipality for its cooperation.