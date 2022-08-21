First monkeypox patient recovered; second one to follow soon

The 46-year-old man who has been one of the confirmed monkeypox cases in Cyprus has recovered and is expected to leave the reference hospital’s specially formed area in the coming days. In the meantime another three cases of monkeypox have been confirmed.

The 40-year-old man who has been the first monkeypox case is already isolated at home while the other two cases are isolated at the Eden recovery center.

Over the coming days, the health professionals who wish to receive the monkeypox vaccine will be recorded.