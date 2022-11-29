First mediation meeting on Tuesday aims to avert construction sector labour unrest

To avert labour unrest in the already-burdened construction sector representatives of Sek and Peo unions on Tuesday are meeting with those of the Federation of Associations of Cyprus Building Contractors (OSEOK).

The first such mediation meeting is under the auspices of the Labour Ministry and aims at finding a compromise solution so that collective agreements are renewed the soonest possible.

Tuesday’s meeting, however, is expected to be of a procedural nature and will only focus on recording the thorny issues that have led the two sides in an impasse.

Union insiders have actually said that the mediation process will be considered constructive and successful if a new meeting in the presence of the Ministry technocrats is scheduled.

Tuesday’s meeting was requested jointly by the two sides.

Collective agreements in the construction industry, which expired in May, cover around 40,000 workers.