First load of LPG to Vassiliko in November

The process for the operation of the state-of-the-art- LPG (liquid petroleum gas) unit at Vassiliko is almost ready and this means that all LPG companies will move out of Larnaca. The facilities have been completed and the tests for bottling have already begun without any problems.

As Dinos Lefkaritis, president of the VLPG Ltd consortium in which all four companies maintaining facilities in Larnaca participate, the company will be in a position to fully operate from Vassiliko Energy Center by the end of October.

The arrival of the first tanker with LPG at Vassiliko was expected on 25 October but due to the previous days’ bad weather conditions, some work has been delayed so it is expected during the first week of November.

For a period of 45 days and until the smooth operation of the LPG unit at Vassiliko is secured, the facilities of Petrolina company in Larnaca will remain.

If no insurmountable problems emerge, then the companies will begin the demolition of their LPG tanks in Larnaca.

This process will last for three-four months and within the first quarter of 2023 all facilities will have been moved from Larnaca, the LPG president said.

The LPG transfer to Vassiliko has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic and other problems that emerged.

After the transfer is completed huge development prospects will open for the coast front of Larnaca where investments and public projects amounting to hundreds of millions of euros are being scheduled.