NewsLocalFirst he tried to sexually assault teenager, then changed his appearance to...

First he tried to sexually assault teenager, then changed his appearance to avoid recognition

Rape
Rape

A 30-year-old man who recently attempted and failed to sexually assault a 15-year-old female student in Limassol’s central Makarios Avenue has been arrested.

Even after the suspect tried to change his appearance so that he would be non-recognizable, police said on Monday.

He had shaved his beard and cut his hair after police released a suspect photo but the young student recognized him anyway.

On Sunday, Limassol district court remanded him in custody for eight days.

He allegedly approached the teenager early in the morning while on her way to school and asked her to have sex with him in a nearby under-construction building. When she refused, he kept pursuing her and went as far as to offer her €100.

The student was on the phone while he was assaulting her and the person on the other line could hear everything.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
The road to war: An ex-Reuters journalist recalls the chase for WMD in Iraq
Next article
How many bank interest rate increases can borrowers afford?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros