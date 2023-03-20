First he tried to sexually assault teenager, then changed his appearance to avoid recognition

A 30-year-old man who recently attempted and failed to sexually assault a 15-year-old female student in Limassol’s central Makarios Avenue has been arrested.

Even after the suspect tried to change his appearance so that he would be non-recognizable, police said on Monday.

He had shaved his beard and cut his hair after police released a suspect photo but the young student recognized him anyway.

On Sunday, Limassol district court remanded him in custody for eight days.

He allegedly approached the teenager early in the morning while on her way to school and asked her to have sex with him in a nearby under-construction building. When she refused, he kept pursuing her and went as far as to offer her €100.

The student was on the phone while he was assaulting her and the person on the other line could hear everything.