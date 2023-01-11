First free-of-charge Nicosia Municipality kindergarten opens

Nicosia Municipality’s first free kindergarten opened its doors, welcoming the first children.

The kindergarten operates daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., as part of the “Rainbow” Child Care and Employment Centre project.

The kindergarten serves children aged two to five years old from families in socially vulnerable population groups.

Its operating hours are Monday to Friday: 7 a.m. – 3 pm, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. or 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

A Nicosia Municipality announcement notes that trained staff at Nicosia’s Multipurpose Centre welcome the children in a specially designed, modern and fully-equipped space in the “Georgia Polyviou” building on Heracleous street.

Apart from keeping the children safe and feeding them, “Municipality staff help the children develop their special talents and abilities and acquire a solid foundation, as well as social skills through a rich educational and interactive programme that has been developed for the purpose.”

Registrations for the kindergarten are still open through an online platform which can be accessed at https://www.nicosia.org.cy/el-GR/municipality/multipurpose-centre/.

The kindergarten is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund of the EU, under Investment Priority 9b.