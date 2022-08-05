First doses of Monkeypox vaccines to arrive in Cyprus tomorrow

According to information from the Health Ministry, on Saturday at 10.15, the first doses of the Monkeypox vaccines are expected to arrive in Cyprus. There will be 1260 doses.

It is reminded that during the previous days, there have been coordinated actions by Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas and European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou toward this direction.

When the vaccines will be received, the Ministry will proceed with an announcement about the people who will be entitled to be vaccinated.