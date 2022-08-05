NewsLocalFirst doses of Monkeypox vaccines to arrive in Cyprus tomorrow

First doses of Monkeypox vaccines to arrive in Cyprus tomorrow

Monkeypox
Monkeypox

According to information from the Health Ministry, on Saturday at 10.15, the first doses of the Monkeypox vaccines are expected to arrive in Cyprus. There will be 1260 doses.

It is reminded that during the previous days, there have been coordinated actions by Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas and European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou toward this direction.

When the vaccines will be received, the Ministry will proceed with an announcement about the people who will be entitled to be vaccinated.

By gavriella
Previous articleChina holds missile-firing drills off Taiwan’s east coast

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros