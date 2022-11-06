NewsLocalFirst day of new hunting season marred with fatal car accident-PHOTOS

First day of new hunting season marred with fatal car accident-PHOTOS

Accident
Accident

A 74-year-old man died early on Sunday after violently crashing his car on concrete blocks on the old Limassol-Paphos road while on his way to the season’s first hunting expedition.

George Andreou, from Paphos, seems to have lost control of the car around 5:30am at the point where there is a cut-off and forced turn to enter the Limassol-Paphos highway.

His car seems to have violently crashed into concrete blocks which were part of the cutoff, traffic police said.

“From the violent impact, the driver’s vehicle deviated from its course and ended up in a field where it seems to have overturned,” a police spokesman said.

“Despite the fact that he was wearing a seat belt, he died instantly… investigations into the exact circumstances of the fatal accident will also focus on the speed of the vehicle at the time of impact,” he added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
As many as 19.2% of children in Cyprus at risk of poverty in 2021
Next article
Three more arrests in connection with brutal murder in Nicosia central prisons

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros