First day of new hunting season marred with fatal car accident-PHOTOS

A 74-year-old man died early on Sunday after violently crashing his car on concrete blocks on the old Limassol-Paphos road while on his way to the season’s first hunting expedition.

George Andreou, from Paphos, seems to have lost control of the car around 5:30am at the point where there is a cut-off and forced turn to enter the Limassol-Paphos highway.

His car seems to have violently crashed into concrete blocks which were part of the cutoff, traffic police said.

“From the violent impact, the driver’s vehicle deviated from its course and ended up in a field where it seems to have overturned,” a police spokesman said.

“Despite the fact that he was wearing a seat belt, he died instantly… investigations into the exact circumstances of the fatal accident will also focus on the speed of the vehicle at the time of impact,” he added.