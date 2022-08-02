NewsLocalFirst case of Monkeypox detected in Cyprus

First case of Monkeypox detected in Cyprus

Monkeypox
Monkeypox

The first case of monkeypox was detected in Cyprus, according to the Ministry of Health.

According the information, the person infected is a 40-year-old man who had a recent travel history and tested positive to monkeypox following a test carried out at the Nicosia General Hospital.

The Ministry noted that from the very first moment all protocols regarding the transport and management of the confirmed case were activated.

The man is hospitalized in a specially formed space of the reference hospital (Nicosia General Hospital) for further monitoring and evaluation.

