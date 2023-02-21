NewsLocalFirst Archbishopric-funded dormitory in old Nicosia ready in about 16 months

First Archbishopric-funded dormitory in old Nicosia ready in about 16 months

A total of 13 students will feel at home in the first Cyprus Archbishopric-funded dormitory under construction in old Nicosia in about 16 months, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The building is a listed one, although additions will be made “marrying” the old with the new while rooms will be equipped with all modern amenities.

The project will be delivered in time for the opening of the School of Architecture in Faneromeni although priority will be given to students of the School of Theology which operates near the Archbishopric. This is, afterall, where the dormitories under construction are located.

Newly-elected Archbishop George and architect of the dormitory project, Paulina Antoniadou-Kokkinou have signed the agreement in the presence of the Director of the Department of Town Planning, Kyriakos Koundouros.

This is the first project funded under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan aiming towards the revamping of the capital’s historical centre.

While it aims to provide housing options to students at reasonable and controlled costs, the scheme also upgrades the city’s historic centre by attracting students and new investments.

By Annie Charalambous
