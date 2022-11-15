First Apple reseller store in Paphos to open on November 18

InsiderBusinessFirst Apple reseller store in Paphos to open on November 18

iStorm company, a subsidiary of Quest, is continuing the expansion of its network of Apple reseller stores with a new shop in Paphos, which will open on November 18, Insider reported on Tuesday.

The company already operates nine iStorm stores in Greece, four of which are in Athens, two in Thessaloniki, one in Rhodes, one in Patra, and one in Heraclion.

Similarly, three stores operate in Cyprus, one in the centre of Nicosia, one at the Limassol Marina and one at the Metropolis Mall in Larnaca.

During the first six months of 2022, iStorm recorded high growth rates, marking an increase in its sales by 43%. Quest noted that its stores were the driving force for the growth.

