Fires burned forest land in Paphos, Limassol

Recent forest fires in Paphos and Limassol scorched an estimated 23 hectares of land, Department of Forests spokesperson George Constantinou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Tuesday.

Firefighting efforts have made progress on both fronts, he noted. In Paphos, three aircraft were able to operate in the area early on Tuesday morning, successfully containing the fire. To prevent any potential reignitions, a strong contingent of forces will remain on-site and closely monitor the area, Constantinou said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the area of Pentakomo, Limassol calling for the response of firefighting forces to the community of Mathikoloni. The fire affected three hectares of land in Mathikoloni, mainly comprising carob trees, olive trees, and wild vegetation.

Fortunately, coordinated efforts between the Fire Service and the Forests Department ensured the protection of at least four wooden individual houses on the boundaries of the community.

Addressing the ongoing issue of forest fires, Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Koukkides – Procopiou, revealed plans for the expansion, extension, and strengthening of the Neighbourhood Watch scheme during an event in Kyperounta on Monday.

The scheme, a component of the Community Policing model since its implementation in 2011, has been instrumental in crime prevention. The Minister noted that the participation of watch members would play a pivotal role in tackling and preventing fires.

Read more: