Firefighters rescue dog trapped in a pit in Mazotos area (video)

Firefighters on Friday rescued a dog that became trapped in a pit which was 10 metres deep in Mazotos area.
In his post on Twitter, the press spokesman of the fire service, Andreas Kettis, wrote that the rescue operation was carried out successfully.
And that – with special equipment – the dog was retrieved and handed over to its owner.
Moreover, all necessary action has been taken by local authorities so that the pit is now covered.
Σε διάσωση σκύλου ο οποίος παγιδεύτηκε σε λάκκο βάθους δέκα μέτρων στην περιοχή Μαζωτού προέβη σήμερα το απόγευμα ομάδα της ΕΜΑΚ Π.Υ.Με ειδική εξάρτυση ανασυρθεί ο σκύλος και παραδόθηκε στον ιδιοκτήτη του.Έγιναν όλες οι ενέργειες και κινητοποίηση αρμοδίων για κάλυψη του λάκκου. pic.twitter.com/LyVWKLVQI1
— Andreas Kettis (@akettis) September 29, 2022