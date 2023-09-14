Firefighter injured after truck falls into ravine

A Forest Department fire vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine shortly after 2 p.m., in an area located between Kolossi and Vouni villages, according to philenews.

Emergency services have already dispatched an ambulance to the scene of the accident.

The vehicle was carrying three forest firefighters, one of whom sustained minor injuries. It was en route to the eastern part of Koilani village, where a wildfire had erupted earlier, in order to reinforce the firefighting units operating in the area.

As reported earlier, the fire broke out around noon, with the Fire Department responding promptly by deploying five firefighting vehicles from the Limassol province.

Additionally, five aerial units were mobilised to assist in the firefighting efforts. Shortly thereafter, forces from the Department of Forests were also called in for support.

