Fire service responding to blaze near Koilani

A fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in a rugged area located to the east of Koilani village in the Limassol district.

The Limassol Fire Department has dispatched seven firefighting vehicles, with additional ground forces from the Department of Forests joining the effort. Furthermore, the volunteer group Support Cy is preparing firefighting teams for deployment.

In addition to ground efforts, five aerial units were activated to combat the fire, with reinforcements arriving from the Department of Forests.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the fire is spreading rapidly in a northwesterly direction.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Taste

