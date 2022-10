Employees put out a fire that started in a hotel on Griva Digeni Avenue on Friday at noon, the fire service’s spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Twitter.

He added that three fire engines were sent to the location, however, the fire was put out before they arrived.

First indications show that the fire started from works being conducted on the roof of the hotel.

The hotel was evacuated according to its health and safety plan, the fire service said.