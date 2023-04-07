Fire near Alassa raged on five different fronts, arson suspected

Thursday’s fire near Alassa community was raging on five different fronts after it started and this is something that worries firefighters who took about four hours to put it under control.

Limassol Police members also rushed to the scene in an attempt to identify and arrest arsonists who most probably were behind the fire, Philenews reports.

Even though the blaze had started in the morning a number of firefighters remained at the scene for hours to tackle it in case it reignited. Strong winds had made fire fighters’ efforts more difficult.

Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis has warned that this year’s dry to moderate winter makes the risk quite high.

“The fire at Alassa is the first signs of what is to come. The way they broke out and the distance they were set indicates that they were set maliciously,” he added.

In fact, the number of fires each year in Alassa area is troubling.

Last September, four fires broke out in the area in just one month.