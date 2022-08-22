Big fire in the district of Paphos (photos and video)

NewsLocalBig fire in the district of Paphos (photos and video)

A big fire broke out today at noon at dry weeds and wild vegetation between the community Pelathousa and Polis Chrysochous, while Ikaros 2 plan was implemented.

According to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, so far four fire engines from Paphos stations and eight vehicles of the Forestry department have been dispatched while another seven fire engines have also responded to the call assisted by seven aircraft including one helicopter of the National Guards.

The Civil Defense is on the alert for possible protection of the residents of Pelathousa community.

According to the spokesman the fire is out of control and has approached a residence which has been evacuated.

