Fire in Paphos forest under control just before midnight

A fire in Paphos forest which broke out on Monday afternoon and had raised fears it could become the worst in Cyprus’ history was put under control just before midnight.

This is what Forestry Department head Charalambos Alexandrou told state radio early on Tuesday.

Over 100 fire-fighters from all across Cyprus rushed to the scene and battled with the wildfire for hours, he added.

Authorities were alerted on the fire hot line by a passer-by as flames quickly spread across cliffs, ravines and dense vegetation.

Bishop Nikiforos of Kykkos Monastery which is very near to the forest area went to the area from the very first moment.

He expressed gratitude to the fire-fighters and also told journalists that he was initially alarmed at the outbreak.

But, he added, thanks to the timely intervention of the fire-fighting forces the worst was averted.