The fire in Episkopi Paphos, which broke out in two outbreaks 300 meters apart, was finally placed under control.

As the press representative of the Fire Brigade said, ground forces remain on the ground for any final extinguishments, full demarcation and to deal with any reignitions.

The fire burned a total area of about six hectares, including wild vegetation, dry grass, and trees.

The cause of the fire is being investigated in cooperation with the Police without ruling out malicious action.