A fire broke out at noon on Thursday in Larnaca.

According to the spokesman of the Fire Service, Andreas Kettis, the fire broke out in mattresses, which were burning on Georgiou Seferi Street in an open fenced area.

As Mr.Kettis said, the Fire Brigade has responded with three fire engines from the city of Larnaca.

The smoke damaged the exterior of a building, while the fire brigade protected a large warehouse.