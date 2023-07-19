Fire in Geri recycling plant still burning

The fire service on Tuesday was operating in a recycling plant in Geri that was burning for the third straight day.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said that fires are still starting inside the factory due to high temperatures affecting plastic and paper materials. He stressed that it will take some time before the fire that started on Sunday is completely put out.

Kettis added that authorities will remain at the location for as long as it takes.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are expected to start until Thursday, depending on the conditions inside the factory and the temperatures.

Chief Fire Office Nikos Logginos told Phileleftheros that authorities have already ruled out arson and believe that the fire started because of high temperatures.

Fortunately, the fire did not spread to nearby houses, as residents of the area took care to clear dry grass. It is noted that there are fuel tanks a few hundred metres away from the factory.

