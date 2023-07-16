NewsLocalFire in Dierona: The situation is difficult but has improved (photos &...

Fire in Dierona: The situation is difficult but has improved (photos & video)

The fire situation in the community of Dierona has improved but remains difficult, according to the Forestry Department.

According to a statement, the fire, which broke out after 16:30 on Saturday near the forest of Kyparissia, in the community of Dierona, Limassol district, has burned about 50 hectares of pine forest and bush vegetation.

Extinguishing operations continue with air and ground forces. The situation has improved but remains difficult, it noted.

To extinguish the fire, the statement added, strong ground firefighting forces are operating and the Icarus II Plan has been implemented. The plan concerns the operations of airborne means, since 5 planes and 3 firefighting helicopters are assisting, while the coordination is handled by one Police helicopter.

