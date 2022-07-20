Fire in Ayios Amvrosios, Limassol district, completely destroys three holiday homes

The wildfire which broke out on Tuesday in Limassol district’s Ayios Amvrosios, Pachna and Vouni villages came under control hours later but not before completely destroying three holiday homes.

Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis also said in a Twitter post that the blaze burnt a total area of about 2 square kilometres.

And that the causes were under investigation in cooperation with the police.

Arson is not ruled out for the fire in the area of Agios Amvrosios as this had started from the road.

Strong winds in the area had made fighting the raging fire more difficult.