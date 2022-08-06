NewsLocalFire in Alassa under control

Fire in Alassa under control

Hundreds More Evacuated From Homes As Wildfires Spread In France
Hundreds More Evacuated From Homes As Wildfires Spread In France

Four hours after the big fire at Alassa, near the dam of Kourris, broke out, it was put under control. However, forces of the Fire Service will remain in the area during the night to put out any small active flash points.

According to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, the fire broke out in an inaccessible region but soon its northern front was put out due to water drops by Kamov helicopters.

Strong winds are still blowing in the area and the danger of rekindling is visible.

As the spokesman said, the fire burned approximately two square kilometers of dry weeds, wild vegetation and a number of trees.

It is noted that due to the big fire in the area, the road Agios Therapontas-Lofou-Ypsonas was closed for the public.

The causes of the fire will be investigated.

