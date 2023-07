Detection, recording, monitoring, and assessment of any fires, is carried out by the trained team Unmanned Aircraft Systems – Drones, of the Fire Service, according to the Press Spokesman of the Service, Andreas Kettis.

According to Mr. Kettis, the team is emerging as a helpful prevention tool.

With its activity proactively in various agroforestry areas after assessing and evaluating the risks and information, fire detection is carried out through remote sensing.