NewsLocalFire burns Larnaca farmland after car crushes into utility pole

Fire burns Larnaca farmland after car crushes into utility pole

The fire service was called to respond to a fire in Larnaca that started after a car crashed into a utility pole on Wednesday.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the accident happened between the villages Mazotos and Softades.

Kettis noted the passengers of the car escaped unscathed, however, the fire spread to wild grass and hay bales, burning two hectares of farmland, six utility poles, as well as irrigation hoses.

The car also sustained extensive damage.

Four fire engines, three tractors and one excavator were used to put out the fire, Kettis added.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Exhibition: inside – out stories

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros