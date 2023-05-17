Fire burns Larnaca farmland after car crashes into utility pole

The fire service was called to respond to a fire in Larnaca that started after a car crashed into a utility pole on Wednesday.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the accident happened between the villages Mazotos and Softades.

Kettis noted the passengers of the car escaped unscathed, however, the fire spread to wild grass and hay bales, burning two hectares of farmland, six utility poles, as well as irrigation hoses.

The car also sustained extensive damage.

Four fire engines, three tractors and one excavator were used to put out the fire, Kettis added.