A fire broke out a few minutes after midnight today in an abandoned area of the Giorkio Residence block in Nicosia, also housing the Health Ministry.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis the source of the blaze was the third floor of a now closed off part of the building.

Crews in three vehicles who rushed to the scene searcher for people that might have been trapped there, but ‘luckily there was no one there’, Kettis said.

The fire gutted scrap that was being stored on the floor, such as doors, building materials and paper that was stacked up in rows, with extensive damage caused to most of the floor.

Fire service and police are investigating the cause of the blaze.